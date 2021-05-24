newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolores, CO

Wildfire burning in Taylor Mesa area northeast of Dolores

By Jim Mimiaga, Journal Staff Writer
the-journal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters are responding to a wildfire burning in the Taylor Mesa area of the San Juan National Forest northeast of Dolores. The Gould Fire was reported Sunday afternoon and has grown to 20 acres, according to the San Juan National Forest public affairs officer Esther Godson. The fire was caused...

www.the-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Dolores, CO
City
Mesa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Volunteer Firefighters#Tava Module#Taylor Mesa#Fire Activity#Fire Retardant#Colorado Highway#Crews#Green Vegetation#San Juan Hotshots#Containment Reports#Heat#Lightning#Aircraft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Egg-size hail, landspout tornados possible in Colorado, according to National Weather Service

A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state. Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornados will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Dolores, COthe-journal.com

Bears are visiting Dolores and county neighborhoods

Black bears are visiting Dolores and Montezuma County neighborhoods, and officials are reminding the public to store trash in bear-proof containers. In Dolores, Sheriff Steve Nowlin said bear scat has been seen on Merritt Way and on Hillside Drive in the past week. A bear attempted to get into a...
Dolores, COdovecreekpress.com

Emergency Sirens Test Planned for Wednesday, May 19th in Dolores

Sirens are loud and may be heard outside of town limits. A test of the Town of Dolores' emergency siren system will occur on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Dolores at noon. The sirens are located at: the Entrance to Joe Rowel Park, and at the East Y on Hwy 145/Railroad Ave (between 14th and 15th street).
Montezuma County, COksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - May 13, 2021

The entirety of Montezuma County is in either the highest or second highest level of drought, according to data released on Thursday by the US Drought Monitor. Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed more than a dozen bills into law this week, including one allowing residents to have their bodies turned into garden soil after they die.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Dolores, CODurango Herald

Boggy Draw prescribed burn resumes after rain delay

A prescribed burn in the Boggy Draw area north of Dolores on Saturday had to be suspended because rain showers dampened fuels, according to the San Juan National Forest. Prior to the rain, crews burned 70 acres of the planned 946-acre burn unit, located along Forest Road 527, about 8 miles north of town.
Delta County, COweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Cortez, COthe-journal.com

Crews continue to work on Hawkins Fire

The brush fire that started near County Road G.1 on Friday afternoon and worked its way northeast through McElmo Canyon has largely been brought under control. Crews from Cortez, Mancos and Dolores continued to work Saturday on the fire south of Cortez. “There are still hot spots and they’re just...
Cortez, CODurango Herald

Brush fire erupts south of Cortez

A brush fire that broke out at about 2 p.m. near County Road G1 south of Cortez moved northeast into McElmo Canyon on Friday and reached the south edge of Hawkins Preserve, forcing pre-evacuations. Montezuma County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Vicki Shaffer told The Journal that the...
Dolores, COthe-journal.com

Paving project to begin on Highway 145

Colorado Department of Transportation will perform paving operations on Highway 145, about 10 miles north of Dolores at the Dunton Road/County Road 38 intersection (between mile makers 23 and 24). Work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Drivers will encounter full stops and one-lane alternating shifts...
Mancos, COthe-journal.com

Longtime manager of Mancos State Park retires

After more than 30 years of digging with a backhoe in the morning and enforcing the law in the afternoon, Scot Elder is ready to go float fishing. Monday was Elder’s last day on the job after 20 years of managing Lone Mesa and Mancos State Parks. Elder spent more than 30 years working for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Dolores County, COweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Dolores, COdovecreekpress.com

BLM Tres Rios Field Office Plans to Burn 452 Acres on West Dolores Rim RX Project

Prescribed Fire Project: Conditions are looking favorable for another day of burning in the West Rim Prescribed Burn area. Fire managers plan to burn 2 units for 452 acres on BLM Tres Rios Field Office managed lands if conditions allow. This burn is to reintroduce fire for vegetative health and reduce hazardous ground fuels to minimize the risk of large wildfire in the area.