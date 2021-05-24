Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)
Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,813 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.