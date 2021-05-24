Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 501 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.07.