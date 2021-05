MINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A scammer has called at least two Douglas County residents falsely claiming that their children have been kidnapped. On April 27th, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a parent got a phone call from a person who claimed to have kidnapped the parent’s adult daughter. The caller knew the daughter's name and the parent could hear a woman screaming in the background. The parent described the caller as speaking in “broken English” but the parent could not describe the caller’s accent any further. The caller instructed the parent to go to the Walmart in Gardnerville and await further instructions.