Chamber event scheduled for June 3

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will meet at 11 a.m. June 3 for a combined annual meeting luncheon and awards banquet, which will include recognition of their Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Hall of Fame.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Both events are being combined this year due to COVID-19, which caused the chamber to postpone the annual meeting in October, said Lynn Van Amburgh, director of operations for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event will also feature a special tribute to former Congressman Mike Conaway who retired earlier this year after serving 15 years.

“There’s going to be a lot going on,” Van Amburgh said. “This is our first open event since COVID.

“We’ll be introducing the board to everyone, and recognizing the many volunteers, the unsung heroes who make it possible to do what we do.”

Added Van Amburgh: “There’s so many people that work hard to make Odessa such a great town to live and celebrate.”

Those being honored this year will include “Entrepreneur of the Year,” Mike Withrow, Basin Abstract & Title. New Business Hall of Fame inductees will be Phil Fourche, Rexco; Roy Gillean, Barn Door Steakhouse & South Forty Catering; Rodney Hurt, Rodney Hurt Insurance Services and Ron Kirby, Ron Kirby, CPA.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to attend the event, contact Van Amburgh at lynnva@odessachamber.com or visit www.odessachamber.com.

Individual reserved tickets are $75, $800 for a reserved table of 8 or $1,000 event sponsor packages which includes a reserved table of 8, company name on sponsor sign and program and special recognition in all advertising.

Face masks will be required until attendees are seated at their table.