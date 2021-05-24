Virgin Galactic company makes flight to edge of space

Virgin Galactic just shocked the world with the first ever commercial spaceflight from New Mexico. The entire spaceflight was an absolute success using the VSS Unity. Richard Branson is the head of the Virgin Galactic company. With more and more Virgin Galactic news being released, the Virgin Galactic stock has been soaring the past couple weeks. The future of the company is looking incredibly hopeful. A new Virgin Galactic test flight will occur more and more often until commercial space flight becomes a regular thing. SPCE, the Virgin Galactic stock, will soon see incredibly all time highs.