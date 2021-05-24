Virgin Galactic company makes flight to edge of space
Virgin Galactic company makes flight to the edge of space as hopes high for the start of space tourism. (STL.News) The Virgin Galactic company managed to flight its shuttle at the very edge of space this weekend, making what was once a futuristic fantasy now almost a reality: tourists flying into space. This as concurrent Blue Origin is set to start its own flights in July, and SpaceX plans to travel to the International Space Station to anyone willing to pay 55 million dollars.stl.news