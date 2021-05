Ohio State is a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten in 2021, but there's an intriguing race set to unfold in the West Division. Northwestern is the defending champ of the division, while Iowa and Wisconsin are projected top-25 teams by most this preseason, and Minnesota and Nebraska are looking to play their way into the mix. The Wildcats have a lot to replace from last year's squad, but it's tough to count out coach Pat Fitzgerald's team in the division title picture.