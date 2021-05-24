Why data privacy demands a legit data protection strategy
Most organizations understand that they need to protect their data for their own operations, but the proliferation of data protection laws such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act are forcing data keepers to think about the privacy of the those whose data they're holding. That's why organizations—even those without much of a concern about bad actors—need to formulate a legitimate data protection strategy that protects privacy.techbeacon.com