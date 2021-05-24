Why data privacy demands a legit data protection strategy

The call in the May 10 editorial “Another chance at privacy legislation” for Congress to pass a comprehensive federal privacy bill was timely and correct. The proposed “best solution” to federal preemption in the privacy arena — “a form of preemption that overrides only state laws inconsistent with the federal rules, and allows others to stand” — will not work. That approach would continue to allow various state laws that are inconsistent with each other to be in effect, rather than one uniform federal law. That would be highly confusing for consumers and businesses.