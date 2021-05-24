Mariner LLC Has $145.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)
Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $145,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com