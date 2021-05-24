Mariner LLC Has $145.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.