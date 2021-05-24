newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Rom‑con: How romance fraud targets older people and how to avoid it

By Amer Owaida
We Live Security
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, we looked at how older people can avoid falling victim to various flavors of online scams. This time round, we’ll examine the costliest type of fraud to affect people 60 or older – online dating scams, also known as romance scams. According to a report by the United States’ Federal Trade Commission, this age cohort reported losing nearly $84 million to online dating scams in 2019, with losses to government impostor scams and to various types of sweepstakes and lottery fraud ‘only’ coming in second and third, respectively. The COVID-19 pandemic has since added to the problem, as online dating has exploded in popularity among people of all ages.

www.welivesecurity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Fraud#Red Flags#Sales Representatives#Online Fraud#Mobile Fraud#Younger People#Elderly People#Google Images#Romance Fraud#Romance Scams#Romance Scammers#Dating Scams#Online Scams#Government Impostor Scams#Online Courtship#Online Dating Platforms#Enterprising Fraudsters#Money Laundering Rings#Savings#Impersonate Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
InternetPosted by
The Independent

WhatsApp warning over scam that allows criminals to lock account and access messages

WhatsApp users are being warned about a worrying scam which has seen people locked out of their accounts.Users have been tricked into handing over a six-digit “verification code” which hackers have then used to steal their account and attack their contacts in the same way.The old scam begins when a hacker gets access to another WhatsApp account which will have you listed as a contact.The hacker, posing as your friend, will then send you seemingly normal messages. However, around the same time you will receive a text message or email from WhatsApp with a six-digit code.This is because the attacker...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

This Android App Promises To Wipe Your Phone If Cops Try To Hack It

If the police get hold of a smartphone and they have a warrant to search it, they’ll often turn to a tool from Israeli company Cellebrite that can hack into it and download the data within. But on Friday a security researcher is releasing an app that he says can detect when a Cellebrite is about to raid the device, turn the phone off and wipe it.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Massive Science

An anonymous COVID-19 contact tracing app that warns you when your friends are sick

COVID-19 contract tracing apps are a bit of a rage right now. The UK National Health Service has one. So does Germany. Half the states in the US have their own; North Carolina's alone has almost 800,000 downloads. These apps mostly work the same way: if you were in close contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID-19, you get alerted and asked to quarantine. This approach has drawbacks. First, it requires some amount of people to have and use the app, to make it useful at all. The second is that it relies on users' ability or desire to comply with an app that asks them to stay home.
Public SafetyNews4Jax.com

Hung up on robocalls? Here’s how to avoid the scammers

Last year robocalls dropped by 22% in the U.S. to the lowest in three years because international call centers were shut down during the pandemic. Government efforts to stop COVID-19 related scams also helped reduce the number of robocalls in 2020. But even with that decline U.S. consumers still received...
Fraud Crimesmidfloridanewspapers.com

How to avoid fraud and scams

May 20, the UF/IFAS Extension Lake County, Cornerstone Hospice and Lake County Sheriff’s Office will present “Frauds & Scams,” an online educational program for older adults. The free, one-hour program begins at 10 a.m. Advance registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3tLeq91. Contact Lori at lorijohnson@ufl.edu for more information.
eastwhiteland.org

Avoiding Fraud Workshop for Seniors

Victoria Long, an elder victim legal advocate with the SeniorLAW Center, is presenting a virtual event tonight May 20, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. She will be discussing how senior citizens can protect themselves from fraud and exploitation. The event is hosted through the Chester County Library system. Attendance is free and registration is required.
Mental Healthceoworld.biz

Reasons For Traumas And How To Avoid Them

The human soul is sensitive to external factors. Traumas usually happen in young children, at least this is the type of trauma that causes the most serious problems in the adult life of an individual. Consider that the younger we experience an unpleasant situation the deeper its impact is in our soul. As children, we are weak and incapable to protect ourselves properly.
Mental HealthThe Guardian

Using Zoom could help older people avoid dementia, study reveals

Defiant in the face of Covid isolation, older people across the country ventured online, often for the first time, and mastered technology: reading bedtime stories to grandchildren over Zoom and holding book clubs on Microsoft Teams. Now a UK study has shown that their determination to access and enjoy the...
HealthBismarck Tribune

Watch Now: How to avoid vaccine scams

Authorities are warning against COVID-19 vaccine scams. If someone wants money for any part of the vaccine process, it's a scam. Source by: Stringr.
Fraud Crimeslbmjournal.com

How to fight credit card fraud

We have seen credit card fraud attempts on the rise recently, mostly with call-in orders. Short of asking the customer to send in a copy of their driver’s license and copy of the credit card front and back, are there any less restrictive approaches out there? Our inside sales teams are getting screamed at for repeat requests.
Fraud Crimeskentlive.news

New bogus Royal Mail text message being sent out by fraudsters

Phishing fraudsters have started sending out a new wave of bogus Royal Mail text messages. Previously, people have been warned to watch out for texts message in which criminals posing as the Royal Mail claimed a parcel is awaiting delivery but a “settlement” must first be paid. Now we've been...
Fraud CrimesCreditCards.com

Fraud alerts: What they are and how they work

Fraud alerts provide some protection from identity theft, but for people at risk, a credit freeze might be the most effective option. A fraud alert will let lenders know you might be a victim of fraud. If you have one, lenders will typically ask for additional identification before opening a new account in your name.
Sex Crimesgoodmenproject.com

How I Stopped Arguing With People Online

To know me is to know that I love a good debate. I love trading facts. My brain lights up when someone can share a viewpoint of a situation that I may have never considered. However, I cannot stand arguing. Nothing makes me feel more useless than to talk in circles sharing the same information with someone determined to be a brick wall to resolution.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

How to Avoid Dating App Disasters

— Dating apps are hugely popular, and they are useful for a variety of people. A lot of individuals have even found their mate on those platforms. At the same time, though, if you don’t know how to use a dating app the right way, you might end up with negative experiences that turn you off to online dating altogether.
Cell Phones101wkqx.com

Did You Know Your iPhone Is Doing This Every Five Seconds?

Despite being glued to our devices on a daily basis, there’s still so much that we’re unaware of when it comes to the power of the cellphone. For those that have an iPhone specifically with Face ID turned on, you might not be aware just how precise and accurate the Face ID is. Give this a look: