Rom‑con: How romance fraud targets older people and how to avoid it

COVID-19 contract tracing apps are a bit of a rage right now. The UK National Health Service has one. So does Germany. Half the states in the US have their own; North Carolina's alone has almost 800,000 downloads. These apps mostly work the same way: if you were in close contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID-19, you get alerted and asked to quarantine. This approach has drawbacks. First, it requires some amount of people to have and use the app, to make it useful at all. The second is that it relies on users' ability or desire to comply with an app that asks them to stay home.