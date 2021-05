If Kevin McCarthy has had his Come to Jesus moment, we haven’t heard about it yet. All is quiet on the western front tonight. You can hear the proverbial pin drop. McCarthy has been asked to comment about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest batshittery about how mask wearing is analogous to the holocaust. Crickets. McCarthy is going to have to come to the realization that Greene is an out of control troll, exactly like her buddy Matt Gaetz — or she has some serious mental problems. Maybe both. Nobody sane acts like Greene, let alone within the strictures of being a United States congresswoman, as Nancy Pelosi pointed out last week.