Park City, UT

Top 5 Stories: Redesigning Kimball Junction, a wild multi-state chase, and more

By Park Record Staff
Park Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from May 17-23, 2021. UDOT has released a Kimball Junction Area Plan, putting price tags to proposed traffic fixes. Park City resident’s blog highlights her love for hiking. The Jordanelle Reservoir is at about 67% of its...

Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Guardsman Pass Open For The Season From Park City To Midway

Mountain roads reopening is an indicator that the winter season is over. The locked gates to Guardsman Pass, from both Park City and Midway, are now open. Guardsman Pass usually opens for the season in late May or June. But with a lighter than usual snowfall, the road opened Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Micro Transit Launches This Week In Basin

The High Valley Transit District is launching its micro-transit service as of Monday. Two Summit County Council Members who also sit on the High Valley Board say they’re excited by this new initiative to get people out of their individual cars. The micro-transit service allows residents to call for a...
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local News Hour - May 17, 2021

( 02:15 ) Feral Cat Program addresseed by Summit County Council last week as Rick Brough reports. ( 06:06) Ex. Director of Nuzzles and Co. Lindsay Ortega who talks about plans to implement a feral cat pilot program for Summit County. ( 21:40 ) Update on the free COVID 19...
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Summit County, UTclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Summit County, Utah

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH... NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT... At 730 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Park City...moving northwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include... Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Park City, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Summit Park, West Bountiful, Emigration Canyon, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Mill Creek Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Portersville, Brighton, Parleys Summit, Snyderville, Kimball Junction and University Of Utah. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 311 and 317. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 130 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6.
Utah Statengtnews.com

Utah Transit Agencies Award GILLIG Battery-Electric Bus Contract

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG, a designer and manufacturer of buses, a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery-electric buses with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers. “We’re honored...
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Park City, UTPark Record

Tom Clyde: Paid parking plans

They finally said it out loud. PEG Companies, the developer of the Park City Resort Parking lots, acknowledged that they will charge for parking at the resort if and when their project is built. The stated reason was to reduce traffic and encourage carpooling and transit. Worthy goals. It’s also realistic to try to recoup some of the costs associated with parking structures.
Park City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Concerns about erosion should be addressed, but it’s thrilling to have new trails

I read the foothill trails article on May 12. I understand why there are mixed reviews about the new trails. People like me who have hiked up there for decades now find themselves rerouted in places. It’s an odd feeling to go from knowing a place like the back of your hand to needing to read trail signs to see where you can walk. That said, I am thrilled about the new trails that have been built for mountain biking.
Gephardt Daily

Utah County officials ID West Valley City brothers found deceased in Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of two brothers found dead from apparent drowning in Utah Lake on Sunday after they failed to return from a wave runner outing. “The bodies of two men recovered earlier today from...
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Calls for service, police and sheriff logs

Guardsman Pass, Tollgate Canyon, and the Bonanza Tunnel highlight the calls for service made to the Park City Police Department (PCPD) and the Summit County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) for the week of May 10 to May 17. Monday: PCPD officers responded to the parking lot of the Snow Creek Liquor Store to address a car […]
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...