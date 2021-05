Connersville’s varsity track and field team for the 2021 season has 10 senior student-athletes. Six of these Spartan seniors are distance runners. First is Adam Arndt, who has been running track and cross country all four years of high school. He competes in the 3200, 1600, and 4x800 meter relay. One of his favorite sports memories has been spending time with the team and having fun with everyone. After high school, he plans on attending Wittenberg University to major in biochemistry and also hopes to continue running track and cross country there.