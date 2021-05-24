newsbreak-logo
Jason Sobel: Phil Mickelson knew he would win before the tournament started.

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

Jason Sobel of The Action Network joined the show to talk about the PGA Championship and Phil Mickelson’s shocking win on Sunday afternoon. They talk about how hard Phil’s worked at the mental side of his game.

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

