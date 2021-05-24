Voters approve school district budget, additional propositions

CAZENOVIA — On May 18, Cazenovia Central School District voters approved a proposed $32,746,000 school budget and two additional propositions. They also reelected three school board members to their seats.

The 2021-2022 budget passed by a vote of 339-53 (86.48 percent).

The budget, which represents a 5.46 percent spending increase, is supported by a 1.18 percent tax levy increase, which is at the NYS tax cap levy limit.

Residents also authorized the district to borrow funds to purchase two 65-passenger replacement school buses and one 24-passenger school bus, at a maximum total cost of $296,174. The borrowed funds will be paid back over a five-year period. The district will receive state aid annually on the purchase; the current transportation aid rate is 67.2 percent. The proposition was approved by a vote of 340-52 (86.73 percent).

Additionally, residents voted to authorize the levy of a library tax to support the New Woodstock Free Library in the amount of $177,680 and the Cazenovia Public Library in the amount of $435,221.76, for a total of $612,901.76. The proposition was approved by a vote of 331-60 (84.65 percent).

Incumbents Ronald Luteran, David Mehlbaum and JoAnne Race, all running unopposed, were reelected to their seats on the CCSD Board of Education.

Luteran received 327 votes, Mehlbaum received 297 votes, and Race received 313 votes. Their three-year terms commence July 1, 2021 and expire June 30, 2024.

“We thank all of people who came out to vote this year,” said Mehlbaum, who is the current BOE president. “This has been a challenging year, but our administration, staff, students and parents have risen to the occasion. We look forward to another successful year and thank the district community for supporting all of the hard work that takes place in our schools day in and day out.”

School board meetings are typically held on the third Monday of each month. Meeting dates are listed on the district website and the school calendar.

For more information on CCSD, visit cazenoviacsd.com .