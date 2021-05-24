newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cazenovia, NY

Voters approve school district budget, additional propositions

By Kate Hill
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRXqR_0a9RsEwQ00

CAZENOVIA — On May 18, Cazenovia Central School District voters approved a proposed $32,746,000 school budget and two additional propositions. They also reelected three school board members to their seats.

The 2021-2022 budget passed by a vote of 339-53 (86.48 percent).

The budget, which represents a 5.46 percent spending increase, is supported by a 1.18 percent tax levy increase, which is at the NYS tax cap levy limit.

Residents also authorized the district to borrow funds to purchase two 65-passenger replacement school buses and one 24-passenger school bus, at a maximum total cost of $296,174. The borrowed funds will be paid back over a five-year period. The district will receive state aid annually on the purchase; the current transportation aid rate is 67.2 percent. The proposition was approved by a vote of 340-52 (86.73 percent).

Additionally, residents voted to authorize the levy of a library tax to support the New Woodstock Free Library in the amount of $177,680 and the Cazenovia Public Library in the amount of $435,221.76, for a total of $612,901.76. The proposition was approved by a vote of 331-60 (84.65 percent).

Incumbents Ronald Luteran, David Mehlbaum and JoAnne Race, all running unopposed, were reelected to their seats on the CCSD Board of Education.

Luteran received 327 votes, Mehlbaum received 297 votes, and Race received 313 votes. Their three-year terms commence July 1, 2021 and expire June 30, 2024.

“We thank all of people who came out to vote this year,” said Mehlbaum, who is the current BOE president. “This has been a challenging year, but our administration, staff, students and parents have risen to the occasion. We look forward to another successful year and thank the district community for supporting all of the hard work that takes place in our schools day in and day out.”

School board meetings are typically held on the third Monday of each month. Meeting dates are listed on the district website and the school calendar.

For more information on CCSD, visit cazenoviacsd.com .

Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
296
Followers
837
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cazenovia, NY
Cazenovia, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Central School#Tax#Board Members#Total Cost#Nys#Boe#Voters#School Board Meetings#Tax#State Aid#Meeting Dates#Incumbents Ronald Luteran#Visit Cazenoviacsd Com#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Elections
Related
Manlius, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Solar project would be next to F-M High School

TOWN OF MANLIUS – On June 14, the public will have an opportunity to comment on the largest solar proposal ever presented in the town of Manlius. The project, presented by CVE North America, Inc., a solar energy company based in New York City, would be a total of 11.5 megawatts over more than 220 acres. […]
Fayetteville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville mask policy changes

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – At its May 24 meeting, the village of Fayetteville agreed that employees, volunteers and any other people will not be required to wear a face mask when inside or outside of a designated village of Fayetteville building or public space if they have been deemed adequately vaccinated for COVID-19. This policy […]
AdvocacyPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Martisco Lions help cleanup

The Martisco Lions Club gathered for their annual spring highway cleanup Saturday, April 24th . Met with sunshine and smiles as their first mask free event, members cleaned the 2.2 miles from Cherry Valley Turnpike to Route 174 at the Otiso Lake Dam. Highway clean-up is a bi-annual event for the club with another scheduled […]
North Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse extends UPK registration deadline to June 4

NORTH SYRACUSE — The North Syracuse Central School District has extended registration for its Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program through June 4, 2021. Additionally, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, the district will offer the option of full-day UPK. To be eligible for the district’s UPK program, children must live in the North Syracuse Central School […]
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles library June events and programs

SKANEATELES — ONLINE–Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Tuesdays, June 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th at 10:30 AM: Kids and caregivers are invited to join us on Zoom as we read, sing, and play. For ages 2 – 5. Registration required. ⦁ June 1st: How do Dinosaurs Eat Their Food? by Jane Yolen and Mark […]
Cicero, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Northern Onondaga Public Library: Lynda.com is now LinkedIn Learning

CICERO — Lynda.com, an online leader for professional development courses and skill-building tutorials, has been offered as a digital resource to library cardholders since 2015. Most recently, it has changed hands and has now become LinkedIn Learning. To use LinkedIn Learning from the library, you don’t need a LinkedIn account to get started. LinkedIn Learning […]
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles senior Maggie Newton selected for COSBA 2021 Award

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles High School senior Maggie Newton has been selected for this year’s Cayuga-Onondaga School Board Association (COSBA) Award. This award honors outstanding students in school districts. Each student award recipient receives a $50 award and certificate from the COSBA organization. “Her outgoing personality and her willingness to participate in discussions and activities helped […]
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount library June events

FAIRMOUNT — The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse is excited to begin the summer season! We will be hosting a combination of virtual and outdoor programs, as well as kicking off our Summer Reading Program. Families can register for our programs online by visiting the library calendar at www.fairmountlibrary.org. All […]
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: ILLEGAL, ILLICIT AND INNOCENT

I happened to catch a radio program as I was driving that was, at least in part, ,focused on the use of what are called illicit substances or drugs. The discussion centered on whether or not the authority of the federal government should supersede states in the enforcement of laws that criminalize the use or […]
Jordan, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Senior becomes second JEHS student to receive OCC degree

JORDAN — Senior Laura Alcock has set big goals for herself since middle school. That’s when she decided she wanted to take classes at Onondaga Community College, while simultaneously completing her normal high school courses. Laura Alcock received a degree from OCC while completing her high school courses “All of this hard work allows me […]
Mattydale, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Salina Library joins Mattydale Community Yard Sale

MATTYDALE — Shopping at the Mattydale Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 5? Check out the Friends of Salina Library’s outdoor sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book, music and movie lovers will be able to find donated and pulled-from-the-collections materials. Fill a bag for $3 during the bag sale held from 3-4 p.m. […]
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles YMCA conducting community needs survey

SKANEATELES — At the Y, strengthening community is our purpose. A community is strong and equitable when: The community’s needs are met People and groups can pursue goals All community members thrive The community can mobilize resources when needed. The Y has listened and responded to communities’ most critical social needs since its founding, and […]
Baldwinsville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Village of Baldwinsville visitor addresses pedestrian safety

BALDWINSVILLE — “You are never too young (or old) to make a difference.” That is the caption Baldwinsville resident Sandy Baker wrote on Facebook when she shared the video of the May 20 meeting of the Baldwinsville Village Board of Trustees, which her young granddaughter, Carmella Arcuri, attended virtually. Even though she’s still in elementary […]
Baldwinsville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville cancels Memorial Day parade

BALDWINSVILLE — While most communities celebrate Memorial Day on the observed date of the last Monday in May, the village of Baldwinsville has long honored fallen servicemembers on the traditional date of May 30. For the second year in a row, Baldwinsville has canceled its Memorial Day parade thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Village Trustee […]