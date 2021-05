Remote work is more popular than ever before, and a record number of workers are taking their talents on the road. If you’re thinking of working on the go, you’ll want to optimize your equipment so you can keep work interruptions to a minimum. That’s why it’s important to pick the perfect laptop for traveling and for your type of work. But there are several things to consider when it comes to purchasing a good work laptop, and you’ll want to find something reasonably high-performing without spending a fortune.