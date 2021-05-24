newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, MO

Car Crashes Through Roof of Missouri Family Home, Nobody Killed

TMZ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Missouri family's emotions had to be through the roof this weekend ... this after a car came smashing down through their actual roof, all thanks to some stupid teens. Two high schoolers -- who had reportedly just come from a graduation party -- somehow lost control of their vehicle very early Sunday morning while cruising a street near Eureka, MO ... and came toppling down a hill, only to come to a crashing halt via somebody's house.

www.tmz.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Eureka, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Eureka, MO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crashes#Alcohol#Accident#Street Drugs#Lost Control#Missouri Family Home#Fire Department#Bedroom#Authorities#Kids#Mere Feet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Missouri Statestmarynow.com

Franklin man arrested in Missouri homicide case dating to the Eighties

A 78-year-old Franklin man has been arrested in a 36-year-old homicide case in Missouri. Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a Camden County, Missouri, warrant for the charge of second-degree murder. . Last week, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted investigators...
Eureka, MOmyleaderpaper.com

3 officers, resident honored for valiant actions

Eureka officials have recognized three police officers and one resident for their courageous actions. Eureka Police officer Tim Shipp, Sgt. William Knittel and Lt. Michael Werges each received a medal of valor for their actions to help people in January and February, and resident Justin Flynn received a citizens’ service citation because he helped save a woman from a burning home.
Eureka, MOmyleaderpaper.com

Eureka Police Officer Support Fund poker tournament set for May 16

The Eureka Police Officer Support Fund’s biggest fundraiser of the year is happening a little later than in the past. The fifth annual Big Dawg’s Poker Bash, a Texas Hold’em tournament, will be held at noon May 16 at Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road. The tournament was held in...