Fauci 'not convinced' COVID-19 developed naturally: 'We should continue to investigate'

By Tarrah Gibbons
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

Anthony Fauci, the top adviser to President Joe Biden on the COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed that he is “not convinced” the virus has developed naturally.

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
Health
Politics
Public Health
Allergy
Coronavirus
Public HealthABC 33/40 News

Those fully vaccinated very unlikely to spread COVID-19, Fauci says

Fully vaccinated people may be a “dead end” to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci says based on research and data, those who are fully vaccinated are very unlikely to spread the virus. Doctors call this "promising news." As more people get vaccinated the chances of COVID spreading or of us seeing...
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Fauci: Extraordinary Challenges, Scientific Triumphs With COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. "Vaccines have been the bright light of this extraordinary challenge that we've gone through," said Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In an address for the opening ceremony of...
MinoritiesPosted by
AL.com

Fauci: COVID pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’

The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony...
Public Healthseattlepi.com

The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating

NEW DELHI — For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
Healthredlakenationnews.com

Fauci says school should be open 'full blast' five days a week in the fall

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Thursday that schools in the fall should be open “full blast” five days a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume life without masks or other restrictions. When asked...
Scienceohionewstime.com

Dr. Fauci discusses the potential origin of COVID-19

He emphasized how the virus is believed to be of animal origin, but said that “it could have been something else and we need to find it.”. Washington — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the best immunologist who led the COVID-19 response in the United States, said he was “not sure” that the deadly virus had occurred naturally, and further investigated its origin. Encouraged.
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Anthony Fauci says need for COVID-19 boosters depends on variants

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He said it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.
Pharmaceuticalsfox40jackson.com

Do we need COVID-19 booster vaccines? ‘We don’t know,’ Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, on Friday said it’s unclear whether coronavirus booster shots will be necessary, or when. However heads of major drug companies Pfizer and Moderna say the shots could be necessary by September. Ongoing lab studies assessing durability of the immune response and...
Scienceleadstories.com

Fact Check: Fauci 'Project Manager' Did NOT Confess To Creating COVID-19

Did Dr. Anthony Fauci's "project manager" confess to creating COVID-19? No, that's not true: The claim is based on an old interview with Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global environmental health organization. The video that purportedly includes his admission only shows Daszak talking about coronavirus research; he says nothing about creating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. What's more, although the possibility that the new virus came from a lab cannot be ruled out, experts have independently arrived at the conclusion that the preponderance of available evidence indicates it mutated naturally, spreading from animals to humans.
Pharmaceuticalsnewsverses.com

COVID-19 vaccine ‘extraordinarily uncommon’ adversarial occasion beneath research, Fauci says

Immunologists are trying into whether or not the spike protein related to the COVID-19 vaccines can probably end in an “extraordinarily uncommon” adversarial occasion, corresponding to an autoimmune response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s main infectious illness skilled, mentioned Tuesday. Fauci, who was testifying earlier than a Home Appropriations subcommittee on the company’s price range request mentioned the variety of total adversarial occasions among the many hundreds of thousands of administered vaccine doses is remarkably low.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MassLive.com

Why would we trust the government to conduct an investigation into origins of COVID-19? (Letters)

I think it’s wonderful that the Biden Administration plans to have the intelligence community investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being told repeatedly that this was a natural phenomenon, most likely originating from say, bats infecting animals sold at a Wuhan wet market, there are those of us who have wondered if this originated from experimentation at bioweapons labs, which by the way, is illegal.
Public HealthNew York Post

Fauci to graduates: ‘Virus is the enemy – not each other’

Dr. Anthony Fauci told graduating college students on Sunday that the pandemic brought out deep-rooted divisions in society. “Societal divisiveness is counterproductive in a pandemic,” Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in a video commencement speech to Emory University students. “We must not be at odds with each other...