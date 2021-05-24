Fauci 'not convinced' COVID-19 developed naturally: 'We should continue to investigate'

Did Dr. Anthony Fauci's "project manager" confess to creating COVID-19? No, that's not true: The claim is based on an old interview with Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, a global environmental health organization. The video that purportedly includes his admission only shows Daszak talking about coronavirus research; he says nothing about creating SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. What's more, although the possibility that the new virus came from a lab cannot be ruled out, experts have independently arrived at the conclusion that the preponderance of available evidence indicates it mutated naturally, spreading from animals to humans.