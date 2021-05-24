Here's How Much Larry Hankin Is Worth

Paul Walter Hause, along with many of his fans, would like to see him play legendary comedian Chris Farley in a biopic, but the window of opportunity for that to happen is very quickly getting smaller. Hauser, who impressed critics as the lead in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell, can now be seen in his next role in the new Disney movie Cruella with Emma Stone. These high-profile roles have been incredible opportunities for Hauser, though it's still hard for him not to think about the role that got away.