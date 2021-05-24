newsbreak-logo
2021 Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarship winners announced

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The 2021 Jackie Caivano Scholarship recipients have been selected.

This year, one student from Salmon, Leadore, Challis and Mackay received a $1,500 scholarship each for a total of $6,000 awarded.

Students selected were Samantha Cluff (Salmon High School), Paige Ramsey (Leadore High School), Olivia Farr (Challis High School) and Sydney Hammack (Mackay High School).

Cluff plans to attend the Western Colorado University and pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ramsey will be attending Brigham Young University – Idaho and major in Early Childhood Education. Farr is planning to attend College of Idaho and pursue a degree in Business Administration, amd Hammack plans to attend Idaho State University and pursue a degree in Early Childhood Education.

The Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by Salmon-Challis National Forest employees through fund raising efforts held throughout the year.

The scholarship program was created in 1998 and was originally called the Salmon-Challis National Forest Employee Scholarship. The scholarship was renamed in 2000, to honor long-time Salmon-Challis National Forest employee, Jackie Caivano, who was the Forest Supervisor’s Executive Assistant.

A total of 85 scholarships have been awarded since 1998, totaling $76,000.

