Dan Patrick: “If they give him total autonomy and that he can be involved and look at the roster, I think you’re going to have to say ‘we’re going to make you quarterback/GM’, then maybe you have a chance to keep him in Green Bay. If it’s not about the money – which it’s always about the money – then how do we solve this? Can we salvage this? And that’s what I would say to Aaron, ‘just tell us, aside from firing the GM how do we salvage this?’ If he said ‘make me the GM, let me have control over the roster’, then the Packers have to make that decision. Are you willing to give him total autonomy? Which would be historical.” (Full Segment Above)