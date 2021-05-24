South Korea to Kick Off Digital Currency Experiment This Summer

In the summer of 2019, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivered a striking speech. The United Kingdom, an ally of special status to the United States, stated publicly that a “Synthetic Hegemonic Currency (SHC)” supported by the world’s central banks could dampen the “domineering influence of the U.S. dollar on global trade.” This seemingly direct attack on the USD as the global reserve currency, the main currency for trade and sovereign debt issuance, was delivered in reaction to plans from the Facebook-backed Libra (now renamed Diem) Association to launch a global stablecoin, a move policymakers feared would dilute sovereign monetary control. However, despite the focus of the West on private threats to their global monetary regime, China was already one step ahead.