Cybercriminal gang DarkSide shut down a key East Coast pipeline for a few days earlier this month, causing panic buying and long lines at gas stations. In an open note the group said they just wanted to make money, and said that they would try to "avoid social consequences in the future." It was a high-profile attack but just one of dozens this year. Cybersecurity continues to be top of mind for companies and on Tuesday, FireEye (FEYE) got an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 77 to 81.