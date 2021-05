Thursday offers us an action-packed 10-game slate, featuring four games with playoff-bound teams looking to keep or elevate their positioning over each other within the division. As the 2020-21 NHL regular season winds down, expect the intensity to pick up and the more talented teams to bury pucks in the back of nets, leading to massive production on all three lines. I’ll be targeting some of the lower-salaried options, including second and third-line skaters, who can provide a safe floor with the potential for huge upside.