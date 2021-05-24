The Truth About Ava Harren From Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns Season 1

"Hell's Kitchen" is a rather fun show to watch especially if you're a fan of good food and reality television. The show, led by Gordon Ramsay, challenges talented chefs to compete against each other and prepare scrumptious dishes in a bid to impress the judges. As per a Delish piece, even being a part of the show is a tough thing to achieve, since the shows producers are looking for highly passionate chefs that have the drive and hunger to make it big in the food industry. An executive producer on the show, Arthur Smith once said, "You don't have to be a model or a personal trainer. Our cast members are line cooks and garde-mangers. They're in the trenches."