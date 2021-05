Albuquerque police are searching for suspects who were involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed a popular local priest late Friday night. Police say the Reverend Graham Golden was killed when the car he was driving was hit as he and another priest were leaving the Norbertines of Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey on Coors Southwest. Brother Lorenzo Romero was also in the car and was hurt but is expected to recover. Police say two other vehicles were apparently racing when one of them collided with Golden’s car. Police say no one in the second car has been arrested but they’re looking for the third car that sped off.