It’s been a year and several months since the global pandemic changed the world as we knew it. Although many people in different countries have been getting vaccinated, in India and other parts of the world, there are still considerable challenges with navigating the spread of the virus. In addition, organizations around the globe are scrambling to figure out how to overcome the resistance many employees feel with going back into the office. It’s easy to imagine how the past year and half could easily have been one of the most challenging years for many. With the increased number of trials the world has recently faced, it is imperative for companies to figure out how to support and sustain employee mental wellbeing. Those in the anti-oppression and diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) space must also figure out how to continue to hold space for others during these unprecedented times. DEI consultant Kay Fabella sat down with Forbes to discuss how both of these objectives can be achieved. Kay also discussed what she does to pour into her own cup and ways that others in the DEI space can do the same.