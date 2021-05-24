Look for Soaring Khalil Mack Numbers

The common NFL fan or a fantasy fan in an IDP league looks at Khalil Mack's nine sacks last year, 8 1/2 in 2019 and might deduce the Bears pass rusher has seen his best days at age 30.

They would be jumping to a ridiculous conclusion.

Mack continues influencing games and dominating much like in 2018, when possible. His 2020 Pro Football Focus grade indicated as much. Even when Mack made nine sacks last year, he finished the season with the highest grade of any edge defender at 92.5. It equaled his grade in 2016 when he was defensive player of the year with the Oakland Raiders.

Actually, Mack made 10 sacks last season, and the 10th was a strip-sack against Atlanta. An unsportsmanlike penalty against Mario Edwards Jr. after the ball had already been knocked out of Matt Ryan's hand eliminated Mack's sack.

Mack's production was even more impactful than nine or 10 sacks indicated. Twice more he stripped the ball on sacks but it was recovered by the offense.

In the postseason, Mack made a critical 14-yard sack of Drew Brees but officials flagged Kindle Vildor on a questionable holding penalty. The resulting first down let the Saints continue a touchdown drive that put the Bears too far behind for a comeback.

Last season Mack's brilliance seemed greater because he he played in pain almost every week.

Mack was on the injury list four straight weeks early in the season due to a knee injury, for two games due to back injuries, in one game with an ankle injury and three games with a shoulder injury. It was this injury which actually seemed to plague him through much of the season.

Mack required no surgery and the Bears anticipate something even bigger from their All-Pro edge rusher in 2021.

Scheme may have something to do with their belief.

New defensive coordinator Sean Desai will bring the defense more in line with what Vic Fangio had them doing in 2018.

Mack is also being coached by a new position coach, Bill Shuey, who already knew him as an assistant in the past.

"He's an interesting guy because he's so intrinsically motivated to be the very best," Shuey said of Mack. "So for me, it's to be a support for that, and to your point, to challenge him, he sets the stamp — the crazy thing is those guys that are great and elite, they typically are going to be their own toughest critic.

"So, the good thing is, when he and I speak, and you know he and I have a trust, he puts things into the atmosphere, so to speak, then it gives me the opportunity to hold him accountable for those things, or just to motivate him, or to nudge him if he needs it."

The double- and triple-teaming of Mack could become more difficult now with the defensive front restored to 100% following the return of Eddie Goldman. It wouldn't make as much difference on passing downs because Goldman was out of those, anyway.

However, on first- or second-down when teams went to the air or play-action, a defensive front with both Akiem Hicks and Goldman draws plenty of attention from blockers to the interior and Mack can be more impactful than he was in those situations the last two seasons. It figures to be even more difficult for blockers after defensive lineman Bilal Nichols emerged last season as a play-making force.

And then there is the Robert Quinn factor. If Quinn ever starts making sacks, pocket mayhem can ensue in pass-rushing situation. It's then when a pass rusher like Mack is at his best.

Another situation rendering Mack less effective last year was the fact the Bears only twice in their first 11 games had leads larger than a touchdown. They were playing from behind constantly throughout their six-game losing streak. A larger lead lets defenses tee off on the pass rush. Deficits make pass rushes virtually non-existent.

If some of these factor change, Mack's 2021 projection can be better even than the 2020 season PFF's grade described as equaling his best. In fact, it could be his best statistical season ever.

Khalil Mack at a Glance

Career: Eighth season, 70 1/2 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, 22 pass defenses.

2020: 9 sacks, 13 QB hits, 31 pressures, 50 tackles.

Key Number: Mack was off the injury report only for six games in 2020 but missed no games.

2021 Projection: 14 sacks, 4 forced fumbles.

