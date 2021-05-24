newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

H.S. softball: Three star selections from each conference for Week 5

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the game get bigger in the late stages of the season, the stars are getting brighter. Here are our selections for each of the conference's best for the past week:. Star No. 3: Mikayla Lee, Gateway. The sophomore shortstop filled up the stat sheet with four multi-hit and multi-run games as the Gators went 3-1 for the week. Lee hit at a .667 clip (10 for 15) with 11 runs scored and three RBIs. She leads the team with 27 runs scored and nine stolen bases.

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Hitting Streak#Gannett#Go Game#Home Game#Eagles#Colonial Conference Star#Gators#Overbrook#Eastern#Clearview#Gloucester County Tech#Cheetahs#Ellixson#Penns Grove#Diamond Division#Cougars#Cape Atlantic League#Mustangs#Buena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Daily Journal

H.S. softball: Stetler leads Millville's high-voltage offense

MILLVILLE – Olivia Stetler believed nervousness was a common feeling among the players on the Millville High School softball team coming into this season. “Everybody was a little shaky coming in,” the junior catcher said. “I think everyone was definitely a little nervous. I know I was. Nobody knew what to expect. There were no seniors on the team, we were all new players on varsity. We just knew it was time for everyone to step up.”
Sun-Journal

H.S. roundup: Perreaults pace Dirigo softball past Buckfield

DIXFIELD — Olivia and Alexa Perreault paced the Dirigo softball team in its 13-6 victory over Buckfield on Monday. Olivia Perreault went 2-for-4 at the plate and Alexa Perreault went 2 for 5. Each had single and a double, and Alexa Perreault drove in two runs for the Cougars, who improve to 4-6 this season.
Boston, MASun Chronicle

H.S. SOFTBALL: Petrucci's big day at the plate leads Shamrocks

BOSTON — Junior catcher Haley Petrucci was 5-for-5 at the plate, powering the Bishop Feehan High softball team to a 15-2 rout of St. Joseph’s Prep High Friday in a Catholic Central League game at Simmons College. The Shamrocks (3-0) amassed 21 hits in the contest to support pitcher Maddy...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Three Montrose volleyball players earn Southwestern League All-Conference selections

Southwestern League (SWL) All-Conference selections for volleyball were announced this past week, and Montrose student-athletes continued the trend of representing. Juniors Madisen Matoush, Kelsey Rocco and Taylor Foster were all named to the Season C (spring) SWL first-team, which tied Durango for most first-team selections in the league. Fruita’s Trinity...
Tempe, AZthekeyplay.com

Softball selected for 2021 NCAA Regionals

The Hokies will take on BYU in the Tempe Regional on Thursday at 7:30 pm. VT was one of the 20 finalists for a regional host site, but they did not make the cut. Arizona St, BYU, and Southern Illinois are the other teams in the Tempe Regional. NCAA Regionals are double elimination.
Bakersfield, CAvcweplayhard.com

Softball Sweeps, Takes Three of Four From Bakersfield

The Pirate softball team swept a double header in Bakersfield Saturday, winning by scores of 10-6 and 15-10, respectively. The two victories gave VC three wins in the last four games, all against the Renegades. Morgan Albertsen pitched a complete game in Game 1 and threw five innings in relief in Game 2 to pick up both wins on the day. Leanna De La Cruz had six hits on the day while Isabel Gallegos and Courtney Terrazas each hit a home run for the Pirates (7-5).
Sun Chronicle

H.S. SOFTBALL: Unbeaten King Philip staves off Cougars

PLAINVILLE -- Former Franklin High softball coach Kate Fallon won the first round of a two-game Hockomock League series with her King Philip High Warriors Monday, an 8-5 victory over Fallon's former team at the Plainville Athletic Field. The unbeaten Warriors (5-0) presented Fallon with a gaudy 13-hit attack that...
West Caldwell, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Caldwell softball team leads conference

WEST CALDWELL TWP. - The James Caldwell High School softball team's record is 10-4 overall and 6-0 in the Super Essex Conference Liberty Division. The Chiefs were the eighth seed in the Essex County Tournament. They lost to top-seeded Mount St. Dominic Academy, 7-1, in the quarterfinal round Saturday, May 15.
hudsonvalley360.com

H.S. SOFTBALL: Milazzo, Scheitinger lead ICC to victory

VALATIE — Bella Milazzo threw a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts as unbeaten Ichabod Crane defeated Schalmont, 12-0, in Monday’s Colonial Council softball game. The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run rule. Emma Scheitinger homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Riders (6-0). Mackenzie...
Bethlehem, CTprimepublishers.com

Nonnewaug Softball Breezes Through Week with Three Winning Games

BETHLEHEM-WOODBURY — The Nonnewaug softball team breezed through last week, winning all three games in five innings. The Chiefs played a double-header with the co-op team from Wamogo-Litchfield early in the week, beating them twice, 17-1 and 14-0, then last Friday, wrapped up the week with another easy 18-1 victory over Gilbert to raise their overall record to 9-4. In the first Wamogo-Litchfield game, Madelynn Orosz led the offense with four hits. Julia Lawlor, Alyssa DeMarest, Sage Mauro and Brianna Hynds each slugged more than one hit.
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Softball’s biggest week features six games over three nights at Pates Park

No one knows the Parkland High softball program better than Blake Morgan. He had two daughters play for the Trojans and was an assistant coach on the Parkland staff for several years. Now as the head coach at Whitehall, Morgan’s challenge is to beat the Trojans when it matters most and end Parkland’s streak of six consecutive league championships, including the first five in the new version of ...
hudsonvalley360.com

H.S. SOFTBALL: Mesick stars in Panthers’ win over Bluehawks

HUDSON — Emily Mesick fired a two-hit shutout as Chatham won its sixth game without a loss, defeating Hudson, 11-0, in Thursday’s Patroon Conference softball game. Mesick struck out nine and walked two in going the distance for the win. Abby Taylor had three singles for the Panthers (6-0). Olive...
Quincy, MAPatriot Ledger

H.S. SOFTBALL: Quincy builds big lead, holds on to topple North Quincy

QUINCY -- The first city softball battle in two years on Friday night featured something for everyone. Quincy could rejoice in a 15-8 win at Mitchell-McCoy Field that was even more satisfying because the Presidents' previously drowsy offense stirred to life with 23 hits, including an over-the-fence home run by junior first baseman Erin Davies.