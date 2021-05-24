H.S. softball: Three star selections from each conference for Week 5

As the game get bigger in the late stages of the season, the stars are getting brighter. Here are our selections for each of the conference's best for the past week:. Star No. 3: Mikayla Lee, Gateway. The sophomore shortstop filled up the stat sheet with four multi-hit and multi-run games as the Gators went 3-1 for the week. Lee hit at a .667 clip (10 for 15) with 11 runs scored and three RBIs. She leads the team with 27 runs scored and nine stolen bases.