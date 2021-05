MILLVILLE – Olivia Stetler believed nervousness was a common feeling among the players on the Millville High School softball team coming into this season. “Everybody was a little shaky coming in,” the junior catcher said. “I think everyone was definitely a little nervous. I know I was. Nobody knew what to expect. There were no seniors on the team, we were all new players on varsity. We just knew it was time for everyone to step up.”