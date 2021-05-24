newsbreak-logo
GP14 class talks on Zoom this week during World Sailing's Female Festival - "Steering the Course"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International GP14 Association are taking part in World Sailing's Female Festival - "Steering the Course"; following the excellent Zoom talk our top 3 female sailors from our 2018 Worlds at this year's RYA Dinghy Show; the Association has asked a few more sailors to join them in chatting GP14 sailing.

