Large Caseloads and Backlogs Are Stressing Staff and Delaying Justice, Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney Says

Hello Thurston County! I want to update you on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Thurston County. There has been a lot of new guidance recently regarding masking after vaccination. Masking is one of the easiest things we can do to prevent many respiratory viruses from spreading to others. We have significant COVID-19 transmission in our county and only 38% of our total population is fully vaccinated at this time. Because the majority of our population is not yet vaccinated, most people should still be wearing masks. It can be difficult to know who is vaccinated and who is not unless vaccination status is verified; therefore, I ask all of you to exercise caution and continue masking in public indoor spaces, even if you are fully vaccinated, until at least 70% of our community is fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people MUST continue to wear a mask. If you aren’t yet vaccinated, please get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective and widely available now.