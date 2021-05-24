newsbreak-logo
Thurston County, WA

Large Caseloads and Backlogs Are Stressing Staff and Delaying Justice, Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney Says

By Martín Bilbao / The Olympian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThurston County's deputy prosecutors are struggling with large caseloads and a looming backlog largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, says Prosecutor Jon Tunheim. Tunheim described the trying situation during an online "State of the Prosecuting Attorney's Office" meeting with the Board of County Commissioners on Thursday. He said every criminal deputy prosecutor in his office has a caseload at or above capacity.

