‘Jellyfish jamboree.’ Sea of sticky, gelatinous blobs line Georgia beach, photos show

A man fishing in Florida had a close call with death when a massive crocodile suddenly emerged out of the water and chased him. The video of the incident was shared on YouTube on May 8 and went viral within days. Tommy Lee shared the video of him scampering down a narrow path with trees on both sides as the reptile chased him down. The man was fishing for tarpons in the Everglades when the alligator charged at him. A camera that was attached to Lee's body captured the horrific moment.