Crews battle 585-acre brushfire in Palm Beach Gardens

As dry weather continues across the state, wildfire dangers are increasing ahead of the rainy season.

Crews in Palm Beach Gardens continue to battle a large 585-acre brushfire located southwest of the North County Airport.

The fire sparked Monday northwest of the Avenir development, but officials said no homes or businesses are currently threatened.

The Florida Forest Service tweeted just before noon Tuesday that the fire was 50 percent contained.

About 20 units from the Florida Forest Service, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and police responded to the scene.

Flights in and out of the North County Airport were not being impacted by the fire.

Forestry workers are cutting fire breaks while firefighters protect nearby areas.

The Florida Forest Service said Monday that the Tree Frog fire in Indian River County is now 80 percent contained after it sparked Friday.

Many areas of Florida are in a state of "very high" danger for forest fires with Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties in a "moderate" level risk, officials said.

"Right now, we are in a very abnormally dry state. We have had little to no rain," said Miguel Nevarez with the Florida Forest Service. "These temperatures are increasing as the days go by and we get into the summer months of June and July. And the wind speeds are causing issues on these fires."

According to the state's wildfire map , there are currently 71 active wildfires in Florida burning nearly 5,400 acres across our state. The state's wildfire dashboard updates every six hours at 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., and midnight.

The state also has an online database that allows users to not only track current wildfires but also look back at all the brush fires in Florida since 1981.