Yankees prez’s wife asked for a no-hitter for their anniversary — and got one
1947. Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers. That year, the Yankees creamed the Dodgers and won the World Series. Tickets to a game cost a buck. Salary for star player Hank Greenberg — $55,000. And the greatest all-timer on the Yankee mound then was Oklahoma’s right-hander Allie Reynolds. Nicknamed “Superchief” because of his Muscogee ancestry, in ’51 super pitcher Allie pitched two no-hitters. The first was against his previous team, the Cleveland Indians.pagesix.com