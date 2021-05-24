newsbreak-logo
Paul McCartney and U2 among the richest musicians in the UK and Ireland in 2021

Cover picture for the articleThe latest edition of U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times’ annual Rich List was published over the weekend, and as usual, Sir Paul McCartney is ranked among the wealthiest musicians in his homeland and Ireland. In 2020, McCartney was tied for #1 on the tally with composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber...

