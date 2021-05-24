Apple releases iOS 14.6 with support for paid podcast subscriptions

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Updates to theoperating system are always welcome because they are not only responsible for correcting bugs or eliminating bugs, but from time to time they add new functions that make our iPhone every little bit better. Now, unfortunately, these patches are not always well finished and can lead to significant problems. And in those we are with iOS 14.6, which arrived last week with some news but, above all, with the mission of closing some security holes of a certain entity. Although as a hidden gift, and for a series of users, it came with a surprise, one that has caused the batteries in its terminals to consume faster than usual. Is it your case? iPhone 11 and 12, affected There is no official list of victims around iOS 14.6 but due to the complaints that are being read in Apple’s own support forum, it seems that the update error is focused on some iPhone 11 models and 12. If we have to speak for our own case, since the release of the update last week we have noticed a certain decrease more than sharp in the autonomy of our iPhone 11 Pro Max. Those users who have started writing on the support page, speak of a significant drop in the autonomy of the phone since they applied the update. Specifically, we can read testimonials such as that “yesterday I updated my iPhone 12 Pro to iOS 14.6. And now I think the battery reduces faster than before in iOS. “Another affected person confirms that” I have the same problem with my iPhone 11. I updated the other day and in the morning it was completely exhausted. Yesterday I turned off WiFi, Bluetooth, updating all background apps, and made sure Personal Hotspot was disabled. It was fully charged at 6pm last night and was not used. It ran out of battery around 10 am this morning (that is, around 16 hours later) without use in the meantime. “That pattern is the most common: mobiles that have a usual autonomy of more than a day, are arriving with tongue out at the end of the day, so it seems clear that there is an obvious relationship between the release of iOS 14.6 and the bugs. However, Apple has not yet recognized that there is any issue so we will have to wait for it do and then release a patch.