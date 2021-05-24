Cancel
Cell Phones

Apple releases iOS 14.6 with support for paid podcast subscriptions

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 26 days ago

Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.6 to regular iPhone users. The update's headline feature is support for paid Apple Podcasts subscriptions. Starting today, you'll see some of your audio shows offer perks like ad-free episodes when you agree to support them financially. With today's update Apple has also added...

www.engadget.com
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Is iOS 14.6 Fast Draining Your iPhone Battery? This is happening

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Updates to theoperating system are always welcome because they are not only responsible for correcting bugs or eliminating bugs, but from time to time they add new functions that make our iPhone every little bit better. Now, unfortunately, these patches are not always well finished and can lead to significant problems. And in those we are with iOS 14.6, which arrived last week with some news but, above all, with the mission of closing some security holes of a certain entity. Although as a hidden gift, and for a series of users, it came with a surprise, one that has caused the batteries in its terminals to consume faster than usual. Is it your case? iPhone 11 and 12, affected There is no official list of victims around iOS 14.6 but due to the complaints that are being read in Apple’s own support forum, it seems that the update error is focused on some iPhone 11 models and 12. If we have to speak for our own case, since the release of the update last week we have noticed a certain decrease more than sharp in the autonomy of our iPhone 11 Pro Max. Those users who have started writing on the support page, speak of a significant drop in the autonomy of the phone since they applied the update. Specifically, we can read testimonials such as that “yesterday I updated my iPhone 12 Pro to iOS 14.6. And now I think the battery reduces faster than before in iOS. “Another affected person confirms that” I have the same problem with my iPhone 11. I updated the other day and in the morning it was completely exhausted. Yesterday I turned off WiFi, Bluetooth, updating all background apps, and made sure Personal Hotspot was disabled. It was fully charged at 6pm last night and was not used. It ran out of battery around 10 am this morning (that is, around 16 hours later) without use in the meantime. “That pattern is the most common: mobiles that have a usual autonomy of more than a day, are arriving with tongue out at the end of the day, so it seems clear that there is an obvious relationship between the release of iOS 14.6 and the bugs. However, Apple has not yet recognized that there is any issue so we will have to wait for it do and then release a patch.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Dealing with iOS 14.6 battery drain? Try this fix | #macos | #macsecurity

IOS 14.6 was released last week, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here’s how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users are reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
Technologyithinkdiff.com

Apple releases iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 1 for developers

Apple has released iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 beta 1 to developers. The update features massive design and usability improvements, along with enhancements focused on productivity and a distraction-free experience. The update includes new updates for FaceTime, Messages, Maps, Notifications, Weather, Wallet, Safari, Health, and more. A new ”do not...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Apple will continue to update iOS 14 even after iOS 15 is released

Apple’s announcement of iOS 15 brought a new change that’s officially reflected on Apple’s software update pages. As MacRumors reports, the current iOS 14 will now let you choose whether you want to upgrade to iOS 15 as soon as its released or stick around on iOS 14 while still receiving critical security patches.
Technologytrends1news.com

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Officially Launched June 15 After Delay • ALi2DAY

You will soon be able to subscribe to your favorite podcasts via official Apple channels: Apple Podcast Subscriptions officially goes live on June 15. Apple Podcast Subscriptions Were First Revealed During the april spring loaded event, but was delayed from its original launch in May to a release window in June. Now Apple has confirmed that its subscriptions will go live via email to podcasters on June 15, according to The edge.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Jailbreak iOS 14.6

Finally, another most awaited iOS version iOS 14.6 released. Here we are going to talk about what are the available iOS 14.6 jailbreak alternative app stores. You can use these app stores for both jailbreak and non-jailbreak iPhone / iPad devices. If you have a Mac, or Linux you can...
Cell Phonesnfcw.com

Apple unveils support for digital keys and IDs in iOS 15

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to store digital versions of their identity documents and a wider range of digital keys in their Wallet app, enabling them to prove their identity and tap to unlock their home, garage, workplace or hotel room with their smartphone. Apple is adding support...
Cell PhonesPosted by
9to5Mac

When will Apple release the iOS 15 public beta?

Apple officially unveiled iOS 15 at its WWDC keynote and made the first beta of the software available to developers shortly after. It announced the beta would arrive in July for public testers, but didn’t narrow that down at all. Let’s look at a few hints to give us a better idea of when Apple will release the iOS 15 public beta.
Electronics9to5Mac

Apple Music Lossless tidbits: iOS 14.6, HomePod support, compatible headphones, more

Apple announced in May that Apple Music will start supporting Dolby Atmos and Lossless audio quality in June. Here’s everything we know so far about Apple Music Lossless. Apple Music Lossless is available since June 7 for all Apple Music subscribers at no extra cost. Users must install iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, or tvOS 14.6 or later to take advantage of this new future.
MusicPosted by
Benzinga

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Now Live Worldwide: What You Need To Know

After an initial delay, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) met its revised June 15 deadline for the launch of its Podcasts Subscriptions. What Happened: Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, the global marketplace for premium podcast subscriptions, is now available worldwide, Apple said in a statement. The service allows listeners in more than 170...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

iOS 14.6 Will Let You Stream Lossless Audio From iPhone To HomePod

The good news for HomePod owners is that it looks like that update is sort of here. If you own an iPhone and have updated it to iOS 14.6, you will be able to stream lossless audio from your iPhone to the HomePod. However, this isn’t quite the promised update we were hoping for, but that will come later.