newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Halo Top Wants To Be Your “50% Less Sugar Daddy”

By Melanie Day
kiss951.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s routines have changed a lot over the past year. And that includes fitness routines. Many people have been working out from home instead of going to the gym. And that can include purchasing expensive equipment. Most people did just that when the shutdowns began last year- with most retailers being sold out of weights and other items. I know I’ve got a basket of weights, yoga blocks, and more that I purchased this past year- and should have used more than I have. Well Halo Top wants to help with those expenses. Just in time for Memorial Day, the unofficial kick-off to ice cream season, Halo Top is making a generous offer to be fans’ 50% Less Sugar Daddy.

kiss951.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Daddy#Frozen Fruit#Home Ice#Running Shoes#Fruit Pops#Ice Cream Season#Weights#Fitness Routines#Yoga Blocks#Changed#Qualifying Purchases#Memorial Day
Related
YogaPosted by
Z107.3

To Start Your Day With Less Stress and More Energy, Try This Proven Ritual

There is a proven way to start your day that studies show will help curb stress, boost energy and start your day calmer, happier, and with less fatigue. This ritual is a gentle, restorative Sun Salutation, which stretches your body and helps regulate your breathing as you set your intention for the day. And follow it up by sipping a turmeric drink, a curcumin-spiced tea or a non-dairy latte with turmeric creamer, which contains curcumin, a compound in turmeric that has been shown to contain. Here is how to integrate this new ritual into your morning, with the strengthening yoga flow and a natural Turmeric non-dairy creamer from Laird Superfood that transforms a latte into a functional drink.
NutritionBonner County Daily Bee

Sugar isn’t so sweet for your health

It may come as no surprise to many of you that obesity in adults, as well as teens and younger children is at an all time high. This is such an unfortunate reality, extremely serious with huge health care costs and a completely curable disease!. What you choose to eat...
San Francisco, CAthesfegotist.com

Cut+Run Embraces Life Without Shoulds with Halo Top

VP, Marketing – Joe Brooks. Senior Associate Brand Manager – Kimberly Behzadi. Global Chief Business Affairs Officer: Ramin Mirshah. Editors: Ben McCambridge (Porch / Jazzercise) & Rebecca Luff (Pool) EP: Deanne Mehling. Producer: Cassandra Guardado. VFX / Finishing: Jogger SF. Creative Director: Andy Brown. Lead Flame Artist: Brendan Crockett. Flame...
SciencePoynter.org

Sorry, eating a burnt orange with sugar likely won’t bring back your senses

With so many people losing their abilities to taste and smell due to COVID-19, the internet has been overloaded with tricks, hacks and home remedies for how to get your senses back. One supposed “solution” that’s been making the rounds on YouTube involves burning an orange and mashing it up with sugar. But is this remedy proven to work? Here’s how we fact-checked it.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Boost Your Confidence In 10 Minutes Or Less

A professional man standing near a wall.Mentatdgt/Pexels. We live in a society that constantly tells us we need to improve ourselves and be successful. This can lead to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, which may cause people to give up before they even try. You don't have to go through life feeling inadequate or worthless because of what other people think about you.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

4 Easy Ways to Balance Your Blood Sugar Naturally

You know that keeping blood sugar steady not only keeps you happy and energized, it also protects against diabetes and heart disease. And now, research in the journal Diabetes Care reveals that maintaining healthy blood-sugar levels reduces the risk of COVID complications by 66 percent! And it’s easier than ever.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Without Breaking Your Diet With Sugar-Free Candy

As anyone with a sweet tooth knows, there’s nothing better than tucking into a bag of your favorite candies. But the accompanying health implications are well documented. Overindulgence in high-sugar foods can lead to numerous health risks, including weight gain, an increased risk of heart disease and blood sugar problems. What’s the answer? At the very least, eating candy in moderation is the simple solution. But, there’s another answer to the problem, too. We’re talking about the best sugar-free candy.
Lifestylemensjournal.com

Protein Just Got Fruity with New MIKE AND IKE® Flavors from Myprotein

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected]com.Sponsored content. With summer fast approaching, there are a...
FitnessINFORUM

Health Fusion: Want less stress? Eat more veggies!

This year I'm getting my fingers dirty in the vegetable garden. I'm hoping that growing our own vegetables will inspire my family to eat more of them. Yes, fruits and vegetables are part of a heart-healthy diet, and new research shows they may also benefit your mental health by helping to reduce stress.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

5 Pairs of Slide Sandals That May Be Even Comfier Than Birkenstocks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Sandal season is quickly approaching, and we’re ready for something new. This coming summer really represents a fresh start for all of us, and we want our wardrobe to reflect that. We need some cute looks prepared as our schedule starts to fill up again, and that means we need some trusty sandals we can wear with a variety of outfits!
Beauty & FashionKUTV

Refresh your spring routine

(KUTV) — We all wish to make the very most of this gorgeous season. Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman is sharing her latest finds so you too can refresh your spring routine!. With sunnier days and more time spent outside, Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is a fast-absorbing and lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, making incorporating SPF into your daily routine simple!
RecipesPosted by
Parade

From Keto Vegan to Keto Cocktails, Here are 25 Keto Cookbooks to Add to your Shelves

Grocery store shelves are stocked these days with products labeled ketogenic. Keto diet devotees can easily find everything from granola bars to high-fat coffees and low-carb loaves of bread. But those items can be expensive, not to mention heavily processed, so cooking at home comes with many benefits. Figuring out how to put a keto spin on your favorite foods, however, can be daunting—not to mention overwhelming. Fortunately, as the keto diet surges in popularity, so do the number of cookbooks coming out each year that offer recipes that support it. Whether you’re new to keto, a seasoned veteran who’s sick of making the same old recipes or looking for a specific keto niche, like vegan keto or keto cocktails, there is likely a book out there for you. Here are 25 keto cookbooks to start with.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Newall Toddler and Kid’s Sneakers only $10.49!

Wow! Don’t miss this great deal on Newall Toddler and Kid’s Sneakers!. Amazon has these Newall Toddler and Kid’s Sneakers for just $10.49 when you use the promo code ZEDQI543 at checkout!. There are several styles to choose from. Final price varies depending on which style and size you choose.
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Weis: Nivea Men Shaving Gel ONLY $0.65 Each Thru 6/10

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Weis: Nivea Men Shaving Gel ONLY $0.65 Each Thru 6/10. We have a great deal on Nivea Men Shaving Gel at Weis. Thru 6/10, Nivea Men Shaving Gel 7 oz is priced...
MusicPosted by
Fatherly

A Backyard Pizza Party Is the Best Way to Celebrate Dad

This story was produced in partnership with Kohl’s. A lot of people turned to dough at the beginning of the pandemic last spring. But while sourdough was the trademark of our collective indoor days, homemade pizza — cooked to perfection in the backyard — should be the carbohydrate of choice this year. Why? It’s an endlessly customizable food that’s beloved by kids and adults that’s also inherently communal, making it the perfect thing to eat on Father’s Day, particularly when you might actually be able to have people over to celebrate this year.
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Hydro Flask Tumbler (16 oz) only $13.30!

Wow! This is a hot deal on these Hydro Flask Tumblers!. Proozy has these Hydro Flask 16 oz Tumblers for just $13.30 when you use the promo code PZRSEMI at checkout (regularly $27.95)!. There are two colors to choose from. Or get this Hydro Flask 22 oz Tumbler for just...
ShoppingThrillist

The Most Beloved Whole Bean Coffee Options on Amazon

Amazon has plenty of tasty, beloved whole bean coffees on offer from major brands and indie roasters alike—all of which can be used to prepare steaming cups of hot coffee, or rich vats of cold brew. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Weis: Maybelline Mascara ONLY $2.49 Each Thru 5/29

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Weis: Maybelline Mascara ONLY $2.49 Each Thru 5/29. We have a great deal on Maybelline Mascara at Weis. Thru 5/29, MAYBELLINE, Snapscara – Snapscara Waterproof Mascara, Pitch Black (0.34 fl oz) is...