Halo Top Wants To Be Your “50% Less Sugar Daddy”

Grocery store shelves are stocked these days with products labeled ketogenic. Keto diet devotees can easily find everything from granola bars to high-fat coffees and low-carb loaves of bread. But those items can be expensive, not to mention heavily processed, so cooking at home comes with many benefits. Figuring out how to put a keto spin on your favorite foods, however, can be daunting—not to mention overwhelming. Fortunately, as the keto diet surges in popularity, so do the number of cookbooks coming out each year that offer recipes that support it. Whether you’re new to keto, a seasoned veteran who’s sick of making the same old recipes or looking for a specific keto niche, like vegan keto or keto cocktails, there is likely a book out there for you. Here are 25 keto cookbooks to start with.