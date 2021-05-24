Halo Top Wants To Be Your “50% Less Sugar Daddy”
Everyone’s routines have changed a lot over the past year. And that includes fitness routines. Many people have been working out from home instead of going to the gym. And that can include purchasing expensive equipment. Most people did just that when the shutdowns began last year- with most retailers being sold out of weights and other items. I know I’ve got a basket of weights, yoga blocks, and more that I purchased this past year- and should have used more than I have. Well Halo Top wants to help with those expenses. Just in time for Memorial Day, the unofficial kick-off to ice cream season, Halo Top is making a generous offer to be fans’ 50% Less Sugar Daddy.kiss951.com