Actor/director John Krasinski’s 2018 thriller “A Quiet Place” is terrific for several reasons, but chief among them is how he takes a monster horror film and transforms it into a metaphor for the primal, paranoid, and elemental fears and “what if?” situations vulnerable and exposed parents can often dream up after having defenseless newborns. There’s a parental primitive instinct that kicks in and can really drum up your imagination, and Krasinski uses a basic monster’s invasion idea by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck and reverse-engineers the story to pose a terrifying thought. What’s a parent’s worst nightmare scenario? How about the horrors of the apocalypse and monsters that try and destroy the very fabric of your existence while you have young helpless children you must keep safe at all costs? Imbue that idea with Hitchcockian cinematic tension and expert craft, and yep, “A Quiet Place” checks all the boxes of a scary and deeply engrossing thriller with the highest of emotional stakes.