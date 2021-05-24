ABC's New School Sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' Already Has TV Fans Hyped

Looking for ABC's new and returning TV shows the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season? Wondering what nights new shows like The Wonder Years and Queens are going to be on? What's the scoop on new comedies Abbott Elementary and Maggie? What about returning favorites like The Good Doctor, Big Sky, A Million Little Things and The Bachelorette? Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, today unveiled the ABC primetime schedule for the 2021-2022 season, featuring tentpole returning shows and bold, fresh new series. The network continues to deliver on its success as the season's No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for the second year in a row. This marks the first time the network has won back-to-back consecutive seasons in entertainment in 25 years. ABC also has three of the top five highest-rated entertainment series, the most for any network, with Grey's Anatomy, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. "We are proud to continue to deliver highly entertaining, culturally relevant and powerful stories that further drive our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network," said Erwich. "We've also made it a priority to be intentionally inclusive across all of our content, and we're excited to introduce our audience to the rich new characters, bold stories and strong ensemble casts featured in our upcoming programming slate."