ABC's New School Sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' Already Has TV Fans Hyped

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC has released a trailer for its new school sitcom Abbott Elementary, and fans are already hyped for the forthcoming comedy series. Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson (iZombie, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as a teacher in an inner-city public school facing the day-to-day perils of molding young minds. Notably, Brunson also writes and executive produces the show. The series also stars Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap 1998), and Chris Perfetti (Looking).

popculture.com
