Construction to repair a 'significant leak' beneath the pool is scheduled to begin June 13.The main pool at the Forest Grove Aquatic Center is scheduled to undergo repairs and will close for the summer beginning June 13. Parks and recreation director Anne Lane said that while the timing is unfortunate, the repairs and subsequent closure were unavoidable. It's the second significant closure for the pool over the past year, the first as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. "There is no good time to be shut down," Lane said. "The Aquatic Center means so much to so many people in our...