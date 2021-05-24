This naked little Benjamin Button rat is gonna save us all

For over a year now we've had to wear masks. Many have hated it. Many have loved it. I fall right into the middle. In most things in life, I try to find the benefits of any crappy situations. Slept through the alarm clock, well at least you got more rest. Burned your dinner, at least you get to eat something. Boss yelling at you at work, at least your getting paid to nod and not pay attention to him/her. See, it's all about how you twist things, and looking at life. The news call that "Spinning" and they do it all the time. Well, you might have heard in the news how the "Mask Mandate" is being loosened, and soon will be totally gone (fingers crossed). But there are somethings I'm gonna miss... these are the "Silver linings" I found about wearing a mask, that I'm gonna miss.