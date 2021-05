About three months after he entered the transfer portal, former Georgia WR Tommy Bush has found a new home. Bush announced on social media that he has committed to North Texas. He spent three seasons in Athens, and entered the NCAA transfer portal leading up to the start of spring football at Georgia. He thanked coach Kirby Smart, the medical and training staff, and said the degree he earned at Georgia is “second to none.” Bush added that he would pursue a masters degree at North Texas.