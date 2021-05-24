<!-- Google Tag Manager --><!-- End Google Tag Manager -->Sanders slams Schumer plan to boost semiconductor industry - News Break<!-- Google Tag Manager (noscript) --><!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) -->
newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sanders slams Schumer plan to boost semiconductor industry

By Alexander Bolton
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNawv_0a9RngM100

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday slammed a provision in Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer ’s (D-N.Y.) legislation to boost American competitiveness that would provide more than $52 billion to boost the semiconductor chip industry.

“No. As part of the Endless Frontiers bill we should not be handing out $53 billion in corporate welfare to some of the largest and most profitable corporations in the country with no strings attached,” Sanders, the Senate Budget Committee chairman, tweeted on Monday, referring to a centerpiece provision in the substitute amendment Schumer unveiled on the floor last week.

Schumer last week hailed the money in the substitute amendment he filed as “a very big deal.”

He said it would “make sure the United States stays on the cutting edge for chip production, semiconductor chip production, which is essential for this country’s economy, including our auto industry, our tech industry and our military.”

Schumer said the funding would “boost domestic production and shore up critical supply chains.”

In his tweet Monday, Sanders acknowledged that “Congress should work to expand U.S. microchip production,” but he didn’t detail what his preferred path would be.

Schumer has pointed to the economic impact of a global semiconductor shortage to argue his case.

Major automobile manufacturers General Motors and Ford cut production at North American plants last month because of the shortage.

GM has estimated the shortage will reduce its operating profits from $2 billion to $1.5 billion this year.

Schumer says Congress needs to act to shore up a major vulnerability in the domestic economy.

“We have all heard about auto plants in our states that are closed or operating at reduced capacity because they can’t get the chips. The shortage in our tech industry also shows how vulnerable our supply chains are,” he said on the floor. “We simply cannot rely on foreign processors for chips."

“This amendment will make sure we don’t have to,” he said of the substitute amendment. “America invented the semiconductor chip.”

Schumer has also pointed to estimates that without federal aid, American-made semiconductors could shrink to only 6 percent of the market.

“We’re still at the cutting edge of research, but fewer than 12 percent of them are made in American and if this bill doesn’t pass, it will go down to six,” he said.

View All 18 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Gm#Sen Bernie Sanders#U S Manufacturers#Auto Industry#Endless#North American#Gm#I Vt#American Competitiveness#Legislation#Domestic Production#Foreign Processors#Tech#Cutting#Majority Leader#Supply#U S Microchip Production#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate meltdown reveals deepening partisan divide

An unexpected Senate meltdown this week is prompting Democrats to re-evaluate what they can realistically accomplish this year in Congress. Senators were up until 2:52 a.m. on Friday trying to hammer out a deal on how to move forward on a bipartisan bill to improve U.S. competitiveness with China. In the end, the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement and had to punt the legislation into next month.
Foreign Policyabc17news.com

Senate advances bipartisan legislation to counter China’s growing influence

The Senate on Thursday advanced bipartisan legislation that would counter China’s growing influence by investing over $200 billion in American technology, science and research, after marathon negotiations Thursday. The vote clears the way for final passage though it’s unclear when that will happen. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin held...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Latino Democrats warn about low Hispanic vaccination rates

The four Hispanic Democrats in the Senate called on Biden administration officials to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability to Latino communities, which are lagging behind other demographics in vaccination rates. Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla (Calif.), Bob Menendez (N.J.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Ben Ray Lujan (N.M.) wrote on Friday to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden budget aims to raise $35B from cutting fossil fuel tax benefits

President Biden ’s budget proposal released Friday takes aim at specific tax provisions that benefit the fossil fuel industry and projects that eliminating these measures will generate $35 billion over the course of a decade. The new $6 trillion budget proposal is a more detailed proposal than the “skinny” version...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Public option plan left out of Biden budget proposal | House Republicans demand congressional probe into COVID-19 origin | Half the total US population have received at least one vaccine dose

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is trying a different approach to get his constituents vaccinated, telling them on Thursday to get their shots for his dog. “If you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for babydog.”. If you...
Washington StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Gridlock in Washington? Not yet, but progress on Biden’s agenda is slow

WASHINGTON — This is the May 28, 2021, edition of the Essential Politics newsletter. Like what you’re reading?Sign up to get it in your inbox three times a week. Weeks ago, President Biden set Memorial Day as a check-in date to evaluate how his ambitious legislative agenda was progressing on Capitol Hill. With Congress about to leave town for a break, the verdict is decidedly mixed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes resolution urging probe into COVID-19 origins

The Senate on Friday passed a resolution calling for a probe into the origins of COVID-19 amid renewed attention over a theory that the virus came from a lab in China. The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent and was spearheaded by Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), calls for the World Health Assembly to conduct a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation adds that if an investigation is not approved by the body, the U.S. and “willing partner governments and experts” will instead launch an inquiry.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Biden promises to combat supply shortages as prices rise

President Biden said Thursday his administration will take action against anti-competitive business practices and ease construction materials shortages and transportation backups in an effort to curb price hikes. Why it matters: "In recent weeks, the United States has faced shortfalls and bottlenecks from lumber to computer chips to port cargo...
POTUSCBS News

Biden unveils record $6 trillion budget for 2022

President Biden on Friday unveiled an historically large $6 trillion 2022 budget, making his case to Congress that now is the time for America to spend big. In his first budget proposal, which includes roughly $4 trillion in hoped-for infrastructure and families plan spending in the years ahead, there would be continued deficits and the national debt would continue to rise, even as it eclipses the country's Gross Domestic Product or GDP. In fiscal year 2022, the debt held by the public is expected to be $26.3 trillion, while GDP is expected to be $23.5 trillion. Despite campaigning to an extent on moderation, Mr. Biden's budget is, even in the words of White House officials on a call with reporters Friday, "transformational" and assumes a broader role for the federal government in the social safety net.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Republicans demand congressional probe into COVID-19 origin

House Republicans are calling for a congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The letter from 209 House Republicans, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (La.) and Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), demands House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) allow a congressional probe into the virus’s origins.