Do you like to play old PC games? Consider AMD’s RDNA 2 cards twice

This cried out for further investigation. The Radeon RX 6700 XT, like the RX 6800 cards before it, are based on AMD’s latest video-card architecture, dubbed RDNA 2, the common thread among them. So, we rolled out an AMD-based testbed and employed both SAM (“Smart Access Memory,” the company’s own name for Resizable BAR, much more about which at the link), as well as the AMD Radeon Software overclocking suite to try and bridge the gap in DX11. In a nutshell, SAM is frame-rate acceleration tech that makes it easier for your CPU and GPU to talk to one another, in theory increasing frame rates in games with lots of textures or high-quality assets that need to be loaded in quickly.