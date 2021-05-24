newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Origin of Final Fantasy by Team Ninja with rumors for E3 2021 reveal

By Jim Lopez
compsmag.com
 4 days ago

Square Enix previously released a game under the name Final Fantasy Origins. Released for the original PlayStation, Final Fantasy Origins compiled the first two games in the franchise in remastered form. Team Ninja and Square Enix already have a close working relationship, thanks to the former’s work on Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, a fighting game featuring characters plucked from the wider Final Fantasy franchise. That game features two characters based on the original Final Fantasy, the Warrior of Light (pictured above) and Garland.

www.compsmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Ninja#Fantasy Games#Ninja Warrior#Role Playing Games#Square Enix#Final Fantasy Origins#Garland#Executivetraveller#Snapdragon 7c#The Board Of Health#The Xbox Cloud Gaming#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Samsung Galaxy Fold#Reveal#Rumors#Final Product#Remastered Form#The Game#Source#E3 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Sequel Details Could Be Revealed In New Ultimania Book

Final Fantasy VII Remake sequel hasn’t been detailed as of yet but the developers might tease details for it in the upcoming Ultimania book. Final Fantasy VII Remake story will expand with the release of Intergrade on PS5. This version comes with additional story content including a DLC that will star Yuffie. While there are no details shared on the sequel, an upcoming Ultimania book might tease information on the sequel.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker – Male Viera, Reaper Job and New Areas Revealed

Final Fantasy 14’s Endwalker expansion is out on November 23rd for PS4, PS5 and PC, and sees the tale of Hydaelyn and Zodiark coming to a close at last. Along with new story and side quests, players will have tons of new content to look forward to. This includes the Reaper, the second new job coming with the expansion, which utilizes a Scythe and calls upon an avatar from the Void to assist them.
Video Gamespsu.com

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Expansion Dated For November On PS5 And PS4, New Job And Details Revealed

Square Enix has unveiled a collection of information for Final Fantasy 14‘s Endwalker expansion, including that it will release for PS5 and PS4 on November 23, 2021. Alongside the news of the release date, the game unveiled a brand new trailer and showcased the Reaper Job. This expansion also introduces the Male Viera race, the new city of Old Sharlayan, and new areas of Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum. Oceania will also be getting its own data centre.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XV Collaboration Event to Return

The Final Fantasy XV event will return in Final Fantasy XIV as a rerun. This information was shared through the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account. Additionally, more information was shared about other upcoming events in the MMORPG. This includes the timeline for when the Make it Rain Campaign, the Moonfire Faire, and The Rising will occur.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s composer reveals he was battling cancer last year while working on the game

Final Fantasy XIV’s digital fan festival has been full of moments; plenty of game reveals, some brilliant developer dancing, and a moment where composer Masayoshi Soken took the stage to deliver a rendition of the track Civilizations complete with Otamatones. It also was the place where it was revealed that Soken had been fighting against cancer while working on music for the MMORPG.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Arkane Studios’ Vampire-Themed “Omen” IP Rumored For E3 2021

The word on the street is that developer Arkane Studios has been steadily working on a new project code-named Omen which could potentially be closer to launch than expected. According to a rumor from ResetEra last week, Omen has been in the active pipelines of Arkane Studios Austin for a while now. The new fantasy game will apparently feature vampires in a dark and eerie setting.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Rumor : Starfield to Debut at E3 in June, Release 1st Quarter 2022

A lot of speculation has been thrown around lately regarding Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming Sci-Fi RPG from Todd Howard’s team. According to the latest info we’ve been passed, it won’t be long until the veil is finally lifted. Based on updated information we’ve been told, Starfield will indeed debut at E3...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Square Enix and Fender team up for Final Fantasy XIV real-world and in-game guitars

Square Enix and Fender are collaborating on a set of both real-world and in-game guitars for Final Fantasy XIV Online. Electric guitar manufacturer Fender has created a limited run of Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster guitars. The guitar feature imitation crystal detailing, custom branding on the neck, and a vintage-style hard shell case with the game’s logo. Pre-orders begin in late 2021 with a ship date expected in early 2022.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade reveals nostalgic minigame and more images

The PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released in less than a month (June 10), but it will not arrive alone. INTERmission is the first — and so far only — content expansion, of course it won’t be available on PS4. Only users of Sony’s next-gen console will be able to extend the experience with the DLC starring Yuffie y Sonon. Through the official PlayStation blog, Square Enix has published new screenshots, but also information about an interesting minigame related to Fort Condor, one of the settings from the original game.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

PS5-Exclusive Final Fantasy Game, Possibly Called Origin, Reportedly Coming To E3

A new report that sprang up this week hinted that we’re going to see a new Final Fantasy game during E3 — and I don’t mean Final Fantasy XVI. This game will be a spin-off action title, and it’ll supposedly be called Origin. Most of the details on this rumor come from forum posters, but if true it could mean we’re getting a lot more new Final Fantasy than we originally thought.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

New Final Fantasy Spin-Off Reportedly Could Be Announced At E3 2021

A new rumor sprang up over the weekend, giving credence to the idea that a new Final Fantasy game could be revealed during Square Enix's showcase at E3 2021 next month. The rumor comes via ResetEra claiming that a spin-off Final Fantasy game is in the works, with Team Ninja, the team behind Nioh, as well as Square Enix's own Final Fantasy Dissidia NT, working with Square Enix to develop the new game. The rumor suggests that the game could be a Final Fantasy game with gameplay like a Souls game, as well as it being exclusive to PlayStation 5, with a future PC release. The original rumor also stated that it was "inspired by [Jedi:] Fallen Order,