Origin of Final Fantasy by Team Ninja with rumors for E3 2021 reveal

The PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released in less than a month (June 10), but it will not arrive alone. INTERmission is the first — and so far only — content expansion, of course it won’t be available on PS4. Only users of Sony’s next-gen console will be able to extend the experience with the DLC starring Yuffie y Sonon. Through the official PlayStation blog, Square Enix has published new screenshots, but also information about an interesting minigame related to Fort Condor, one of the settings from the original game.