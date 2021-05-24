Origin of Final Fantasy by Team Ninja with rumors for E3 2021 reveal
Square Enix previously released a game under the name Final Fantasy Origins. Released for the original PlayStation, Final Fantasy Origins compiled the first two games in the franchise in remastered form. Team Ninja and Square Enix already have a close working relationship, thanks to the former’s work on Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, a fighting game featuring characters plucked from the wider Final Fantasy franchise. That game features two characters based on the original Final Fantasy, the Warrior of Light (pictured above) and Garland.www.compsmag.com