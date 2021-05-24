The new Surface Duo update turns it into an Xbox handheld
Previously, Surface Duo owners with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were allowed to stream xCloud games on the device by connecting a controller, but the latest update takes full advantage of the Surface Duo’s design and makes the use of a controller optional rather than mandatory when playing on this device. Currently, more than 50 games on xCloud support touch controls, including Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Spiritfarer, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The Verge’s Tom Warren also went hands-on with the new touch controls on the Surface Duo, which he notes makes the device “more like a Nintendo 3DS than a mobile phone” thanks to the touch controls and the inclusion of the virtual gamepad.www.compsmag.com