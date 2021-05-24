The new Surface Duo update turns it into an Xbox handheld

Automatic game updates on PS5 can be useful, but there are also times you can get burned from leaving them on. Whether it's because your game closes and you lose your progress or the patch needs to be pulled because of unforeseen errors, you don't always want games to update without your approval automatically. Thankfully, learning how to turn off auto-updates on PS5 is simple, and you can toggle this setting on and off as much as you like. Let's get started!