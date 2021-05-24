Unsustainable business model – The Transylvania Times
From viewing tax rolls and assessed property values, many properties are assessed way below recent sales prices. It's a vicious cycle because escalated property values only create a bigger shortage of affordable housing. It is an unsustainable business model that causes hardship and poverty, especially for low and fixed income residents. Please show me how the tourism business model has a neutral effect on existing residents. The $200 fee on county residents may make sense with several caveats. If there are multiple residents living on a parcel, such as trailer homes, the parcel needs to be charged as multiple parcels because 20 trailer homes generate more garbage than single units. Businesses generate more garbage. Likely short-term rentals generate more garbage. It's complex.