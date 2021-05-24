Final season premiere date, teaser – deadline

newsbreak-logo
By Web Desk
compsmag.com
 4 days ago

Netflix also released a teaser for La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5. Watch it above. According to the Netflix official synopsis, The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

