A printer is an integral part of any business today, irrespective of whether you run a home business or have your own office set up. This device can also be used for non-business or non-office related activities, like when you would like to have a hard copy of a personal file saved on the hard disk of your computer. Many printers today offer additional functionalities like scan and fax. The price of a printer increases according to the functions it offers. You may or may not require all the features of a printer, especially if you are using it for your personal use. Most printers available in today’s market are quite compact in size. However, there are some heavy duty and big printers too for extensive commercial uses. The following article gives you an insight into some of the best printers and the features that they have to offer so that you can make an informed buying decision.