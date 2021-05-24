MA Plan announces program to improve mental health of the elderly

The mental wellness of workers in the US suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic but is bouncing back, a new survey from Travelers has found. The Travelers Mental Wellness Checkup was a survey of 2,000 employed adults across the U.S., and discovered that although many American workers experienced loneliness, worry about losing a loved one, and stress, most are now reporting better mental health. The survey found that 73% or respondents described their current mental health as excellent or good – up from 67% in the early months of the pandemic.