MA Plan announces program to improve mental health of the elderly
“So, in keeping with SCAN’s mission to keep our members healthy and independent, we’ve designed a Togetherness program that will decrease loneliness and isolation by establishing meaningful social bonds among our members.” “Loneliness is a health problem, and that’s exactly how we’re going to treat it,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and chief executive officer of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. According to the press release, the Togetherness program will offer members virtual and in-person classes designed around shared interests as well as a “friendly phoner” program through which SCAN employees and members will reach out to seniors by telephone.www.compsmag.com